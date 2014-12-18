Trump, Koch brothers at odds over 'Trumpcare' vote
WASHINGTON Republicans considering whether or not to back U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare reforms in a crucial House of Representatives vote this week face a painful choice.
Deere & Co (DE.N) has sold its crop insurance unit to Farmer's Mutual Hail Insurance Co.
In a memo to agents obtained by Reuters, Deere said it would make an official announcement regarding the sale later Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
A Deere spokesman said an announcement regarding the unit would come later Thursday morning, and characterized the memo to agents as "part of our communication to key stakeholders about our announcement."
In September, Deere said it was reviewing its strategic options for the crop insurance business, which underwrites policies through John Deere Insurance Co and is a unit of the company's financial services arm.
TAIPEI Taiwan's central bank is asking some custodian banks to stem the flow of fresh capital into its financial markets, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as the local dollar hovers at more than two-year highs.
WASHINGTON Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has written to the leaders of the U.S. Senate urging the ratification of Montenegro as the newest member of the NATO alliance, saying it is "strongly in the interests of the United States."