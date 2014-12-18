A John Deere sign is seen outside a dealer in Frederick, Colorado August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Deere & Co (DE.N) has sold its crop insurance unit to Farmer's Mutual Hail Insurance Co.

In a memo to agents obtained by Reuters, Deere said it would make an official announcement regarding the sale later Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A Deere spokesman said an announcement regarding the unit would come later Thursday morning, and characterized the memo to agents as "part of our communication to key stakeholders about our announcement."

In September, Deere said it was reviewing its strategic options for the crop insurance business, which underwrites policies through John Deere Insurance Co and is a unit of the company's financial services arm.

(Reporting by Christine Stebbins, Michael Hirtzer and James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)