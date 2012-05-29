LONDON Banknote printer De La Rue (DLAR.L) posted a 73 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong trading in its currency division and a deal to produce UK passports, and said a growing order book gave it confidence for 2012.

The British firm, which produces over 150 national currencies as well as stamps and cash processing solutions, said on Tuesday underlying pretax profit for the year to March 31 was 57.7 million pounds ($90.61 million), slightly ahead of a company consensus of 55.7 million pounds.

The group, which saw profits in 2011 tumble after paper production issues with one of its top clients the Reserve Bank of India, said it was on track to hit an operating profit of over 100 million pounds by 2013/14 by reducing costs and growing revenues.

De La Rue, which grew operating profit to 63.1 million pounds for 2011/12, said its order book now stood at 248 million pounds, up 14 percent, underpinning its expectations for the current year, which it said remained unchanged.

Last week an industry source told Reuters De La Rue had drawn up contingency plans to print drachma banknotes should Greece exit the euro and approach the firm.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which printed 6.4 billion notes during 2011/12, closed at 1009 pence on Monday, valuing the firm at around 1 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6368 British pounds)

(Reporting by Neil Maidment)