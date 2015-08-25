EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
MILAN Mitsubishi Electric has agreed to buy Italian air conditioning company DeLclima for 664 million euros ($768 million) in cash, the latest Asian acquisition in the European country.
The Japanese group will buy 74.97 percent of DeLclima from its top investor De Longhi at 4.44 euros per share and then launch a mandatory public tender offer, according to a joint statement on Tuesday from Mitsubishi and De Longhi.
DelClima shares ended on Monday at 2.4 euros. The price offered by Mitsubishi could be increased by 0.07 euros per share and the deal is expected to be completed by the end of November, subject to antitrust clearance.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.