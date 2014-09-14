JERUSALEM Israeli conglomerate Delek Group (DLEKG.TA) said on Sunday it agreed to sell wholly-owned unit Roadchef, one of Britain's leading roadside service area businesses, to European fund Antin Infrastructure Partners for about 153 million pounds ($249 million).

Delek Group, which holds major shares in numerous newfound gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean, is looking to sell off most of its non-energy holdings as it considers issuing its shares for trading on the London Stock Exchange in addition to its Tel Aviv listing.

The company said it entered a binding agreement with the European infrastructure fund and the closing is expected to take place by the end of the month.

Delek said it would post a capital gain of 220 million shekels ($61 million) from the sale.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)