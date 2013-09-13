Michael Dell Chairman and CEO of Dell Inc. arrives at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, in this October 25, 2012, file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell said in an interview with CNBC on Friday the focus of the company, which he is taking private, will include expanding sales capacity and growing in emerging markets and tablets.

Dell, who won a battle with activist Carl Icahn to win control of the computer company, also said he will shift from a quarterly focus to a "five-year, ten-year focus."

He does not foresee a Dell entry into the cell phone market.

(Reporting by Franklin Paul; and Sinead Carew; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)