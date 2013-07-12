A man wipes the logo of the Dell IT firm at the CeBIT exhibition centre in Hannover February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management Inc sweetened their bid for Dell Inc by adding warrants they say would increase the value of the offer to a range of $15.50 to $18.00 per share from $14.00.

Under the new offer, Dell shareholders would get $14.00 per share and a warrant for every four shares held. The warrant would entitle the holder to buy Dell shares for $20.00 each within the next seven years.

The move is Icahn's latest effort to block a $24.4 billion buyout offer, or $13.65 per share, from company founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake.

Dell shareholders will vote on the offer July 18.

Michael Dell has said the company's shift from a computer maker to a provider of enterprise computing services is best done away from public scrutiny.

Icahn has argued that Michael Dell's offer undervalues the PC maker.

Dell shares were up 0.2 percent at $13.37 in early Nasdaq trading.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Nicola Leske in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gerald E. McCormick)