A customer looks at laptops at a Dell outlet in Beijing December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu

SAN FRANCISCO Dell Inc DELL.O posted quarterly revenue slightly below expectations and said sales for the present quarter would be flat, sending its shares down 4.9 percent in after-hours trading.

The company said it was revising its full-year revenue growth outlook to 1 percent to 5 percent from its previous range of 5 percent to 9 percent.

The world's No. 2 PC maker, which in May had expected strong government spending and a good back-to-school season, recorded sales of $15.7 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

Analysts had on average predicted revenue of 15.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company founded by Michael Dell has consistently beaten Wall Street expectations this year, a result of expanding its footprint in higher-margin businesses such as servers, storage and computer services. But industry executives warn that corporate and government spending may have begun to wane on fears of a second-half economic growth slowdown, while a high jobless rate pressures consumer income.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan; Editing by Richard Chang)