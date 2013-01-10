A Dell computer logo is seen on a laptop at Best Buy in Phoenix, Arizona, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Dell Inc, the No. 3 personal computer maker, said it will have a new reporting structure beginning its fiscal year February 2.

The company said end user computing, enterprise solutions group, Dell services and Dell software group will replace its present customer segment reporting structure. (link.reuters.com/sup25t)

Dell shares fell about 1 percent to $10.94 (6.77 pounds) in after-market trade, after closing at $11.04 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)