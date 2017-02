A man wipes the logo of the Dell IT firm at the CeBIT exhibition centre in Hannover in this February 28, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

SAN FRANCISCO Dell Inc's profit slid 47 percent, hurt by lower PC sales and weaker demand from large corporations, but the No. 3 personal computer maker said it expects revenue to grow as much as 5 percent in the current quarter.

Dell shares fell 2.3 percent in after-hours trade. The company, once the world's top PC maker and a pioneer in computer supply chain management, is struggling to defend its market share against Asian rivals like Lenovo. It is trying to bolster growth by focusing on products and services to corporations.

The company founded by Chief Executive Michael Dell warned that it "sees the challenging global macro-economic environment continuing in the fourth quarter."

Dell said revenue in its fiscal third quarter fell 11 percent to $13.7 billion, slightly lower than the average analyst estimate of $13.89 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It posted net income of $475 million or 27 cents a share in the fiscal third quarter, compared with $893 million or 49 cents a year earlier. Excluding certain items, it earned 39 cents a share, compared to an average forecast for 40 cents.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Gladden said in an interview that corporate customers continue to defer technology spending.

"It's not clear what's going to cause them to increase their spending in the short term, given the uncertainty in the economy," he said.

Dell's enterprise solutions revenue rose 3 percent to $4.8 billion, while server and networking revenue climbed 11 percent. In contrast, consumer revenue plummeted 23 percent to $2.5 billion, underscoring the plight of the broader PC market, and sales to large corporation declined 8 percent to $4.2 billion in the quarter.

The consumer market is improving with the launch of the Windows 8 software from Microsoft, which has been designed with touchscreen devices and Internet-based computing in mind, Gladden said.

PLANNING FOR FISCAL CLIFF

Part of the spending weakness among corporate customers is because of the looming fiscal cliff, Gladden said.

The fiscal cliff involves $600 billion in automatic tax hikes and spending cuts effective at the end of the year if U.S. lawmakers fail to agree on reducing the budget deficit.

The cuts could take a toll on consumer and government spending and cause the economy to stall.

"I would tell you that the behaviour we are seeing from our customers today is actually driven by that uncertainty," Gladden said. "It's not like it's all going to happen overnight. It's affecting our business today."

Dell is ensuring that it has access to cash in case there is no congressional action.

"I would say there are several things we are doing from a planning standpoint, especially on the treasury side to ensure that we are in a position to have appropriate access to liquidity," Gladden said, adding that Dell is making sure it has access to lines of credit and commercial paper.

Dell shares fell 2.3 percent to $9.36 in after-market trade from its close of $9.56. The shares initially rose following the release of the results.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by PM Berlowitz and David Gregorio)