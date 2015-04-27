Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
Major accounting firm Deloitte UK named Ruth Markland as an independent non-executive director as she steps down from Standard Chartered Plc's (STAN.L) board.
Markland succeeds Dame DeAnne Julius, who was also a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, Deloitte said in a statement.
Markland, expected to join Deloitte on June 1, is a lawyer and has served on Standard Chartered's board for 12 years, the Financial Times reported earlier.
In February, Standard Chartered said three longstanding directors, including Markland, would step down in a major management overhaul.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.