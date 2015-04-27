Major accounting firm Deloitte UK named Ruth Markland as an independent non-executive director as she steps down from Standard Chartered Plc's (STAN.L) board.

Markland succeeds Dame DeAnne Julius, who was also a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, Deloitte said in a statement.

Markland, expected to join Deloitte on June 1, is a lawyer and has served on Standard Chartered's board for 12 years, the Financial Times reported earlier.

In February, Standard Chartered said three longstanding directors, including Markland, would step down in a major management overhaul.

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Anupama Dwivedi)