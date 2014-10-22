Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) is looking to sell its business that makes heating and cooling systems for cars, and will seek as much as $1 billion(0.62 billion pounds), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Delphi has approached companies including French automotive supplier Valeo SA (VLOF.PA) and South Korea's Halla Holdings Corp (060980.KS) and is planning to meet with potential buyers this week, Bloomberg reported.
Delphi, which is working with a financial adviser on the sale, could use the sale proceeds to bolster its core areas including electronics, safety systems or engines and transmission technologies, Bloomberg reported.
Delphi spokeswoman Claudia Tapia said the company did not comment on speculation or rumours.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.