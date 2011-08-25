CHICAGO Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Thursday it ordered 100 Boeing Co (BA.N) Next-Generation 737-900ER airplanes valued at $8.5 billion as part of the carrier's plan to replace its less-efficient domestic planes.

Delta had sent a request to planemakers late last year for proposals to deliver up to 200 planes to replace aging models. Earlier this year, Delta said it was talking to EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus, Embraer (EMBR3.SA) and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) as well as Boeing.

"The 737-900ER is the perfect airplane to replace the older, less efficient airplanes in our single-aisle fleet," Delta President Ed Bastian said in a statement.

The Boeing 737-900ER is the newest member of the Next-Generation 737 airplane family. Boeing also plans to update its best-selling 737 with a more fuel-efficient engine. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)