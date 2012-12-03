SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines said on Monday it was in discussions with interested parties for the possible divestment of its 49 percent stake in British carrier Virgin Atlantic.

SIA did not name the interested parties, but Reuters reported on Sunday that Delta Air Lines Inc has held recent talks to buy SIA's 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, citing two people familiar with the matter.

