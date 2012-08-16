FRANKFURT German private equity investor Triton has started to sift through bids it received for Dematic, a supplier of materials handling solutions for warehouses, people close to the transaction said.

"We are seeing good interest from Asia and from other parts of the world," a person close to the seller said, adding both strategic players and private equity investors have raised their hands. The sale is being organised by Barclays and second round bids are due in autumn.

The banks JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are working to put together loans for possible buyers, people close to the banks said.

One banker said that this so-called staple financing amounts to roughly 500 million euros (390 million pounds), or five times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda).

Dematic has annual sales of roughly 1 billion euros and in its fiscal 2011 posted an Ebitda of about 80 million euros, which it expects to increase to about 100 million this year.

Sources close to private equity investors said the asset may sell at 700-800 million euros.

Triton, on the other hand, is hoping for more, a source close to Triton said, adding that investor Permira accepted a valuation of 9 times Ebitda when it bought Dematic peer Intelligrated in June.

A dearth of assets and the need to invest funds they got from their investors is currently driving financial sponsors to look at about anything that comes on the market.

"However, many investors are skipping this one as they do not see any upside for themselves, especially at the requested price," said a banker who unsuccessfully tried to convince two private equity groups to bid.

People close to Permira PERM.UL, Carlyle (CG.O), Blackstone (BX.N), KKR (KKR.N), CVC CVC.UL, BC Partners BCPRT.UL, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners (GS.N) said they were not interested, while others such as Bain Capital were at least taking the initial steps, such as handing in a tentative bid. All the private equity investors declined comment.

Separately, a banker close to the industry said that Dematic could be a good fit for U.S. peers Rockwell (ROK.N), Pentair (PNR.N) and Nacco, Japan's Toyota Industries (6201.T) and Daifuku (6383.T), Korean Shinheung Machine (007820.KQ) and China's Weichuang Automation Equipment.

Daifuku, Rockwell and Pentair declined to comment, while Toyota Industries, Nacco, Shinheung and Weichuang could not be reached for comment.

Dematic was founded in 1819 and in 1973 became part of steel and machine group Mannesmann, which then sold it to conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE). Triton eventually acquired it in 2006.

Dematic currently has roughly 4,000 staff worldwide, after Triton closed a German plant and enforced restructuring at other locations.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)