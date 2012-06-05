'That bus has gone' - EU sees no Brexit U-turn now
BRUSSELS Tony Blair wants fellow Britons to "rise up" and block or soften Brexit, but it may now be out of their hands -- many Europeans just want them to get on and get out.
Sanofi hopes to launch the world's first dengue fever vaccine in early 2015, putting it around five years ahead of rival shots against the mosquito-borne disease.
Developing a vaccine against dengue is tricky, since there are four closely related viruses that can cause the disease and researchers lack good animal models to test immune responses. But several research teams and commercial companies are making progress.
The following vaccine candidates are in development, with stage of testing in the three-phase clinical trial process:
* Sanofi Pasteur, vaccine unit of Sanofi: Phase III
* Inviragen, working with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention: Phase II
* GlaxoSmithKline, working with Walter Reed Army Institute of Research: Phase I
* Merck, programme acquired from Hawaii Biotech: Phase I
* National Institutes of Health, working on a non-exclusive licence basis with India's Biological E and Panacea Biotec, Brazil's Butantan and Vietnam's Vabiotech: Phase I
Source: Dengue Vaccine Initiative www.denguevaccines.org
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc takes to the road in London on Monday to promote its initial public offering with a daring proposition: that it can build hot-selling hardware gadgets and ad-friendly software features fast enough to stay one step ahead of Facebook.
LONDON Chancellor Philip Hammond is likely to hit his 2016/17 deficit reduction target with 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) to spare, due to recent better-than-expected growth, economists working for accountants EY said on Monday.