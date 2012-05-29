COPENHAGEN Danish police have arrested two brothers, originally from Somalia, on suspicion of plotting an attack and one of them trained at a camp run by the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, the state security police said on Tuesday.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said in a statement it believed the arrests late on Monday had averted a "specific act of terrorism."

It did not name a presumed target, and said later it could not say whether an attack had been imminent.

The security service has warned repeatedly that Danish targets may be attacked because of threats stemming from the publication by a Danish newspaper in 2005 of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad which outraged many Muslims and sparked violent protests in several countries.

Its statement did not link Monday's arrests to the Mohammad cartoons.

The brothers, aged 18 and 23, who were arrested are Danish citizens and have lived in Denmark for 16 years, the PET said.

One was detained at his home in the Jutland city of Aarhus and the other when he flew in to Copenhagen airport, it said. The police searched two addresses in Aarhus in connection with the arrests, it said.

A court in Aarhus ordered that the men be remanded in custody for four weeks pending further investigation.

"The detainees are suspected of planning a terrorist act by, among other activities, having discussed the method, the target and the weapon types to be used," the PET said.

The two men denied plotting an attack, TV2 News said.

The security service said one of the brothers was suspected of being trained at an al Shabaab camp in Somalia "with a view to committing acts of terrorism."

Denmark tightened its law on terrorism after the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, and in 2006 made it an offence to take part in training in terror methods.

That provision of the criminal code has not previously been used, but will be applied in this case, the PET said.

It said that it had focused increasingly in recent years on al-Shabaab, which has fought to create an Islamic state in Somalia since 2006 and is linked to al Qaeda.

The security service estimates that 25 to 40 people with links to Denmark have been trained or have taken part in militant al-Shabaab activities in Somalia, PET chief Jakob Scharf said in a statement.

"Several of these people have become radicalised and recruited by persons in Denmark with links to al Shabaab, and two persons with links to Denmark have apparently carried out suicide attacks in Somalia," Scharf said.

He said the service had tried to curb al Shabaab's recruitment activities in Denmark, partly through a dialogue with Somali groups, but found that tougher methods were needed.

