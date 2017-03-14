COPENHAGEN Danish banks should significantly increase their focus on complying with rules to avoid money laundering and tax evasion, the Danish Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday in a report in the wake of the so-called the Panama Papers.

This was backed by the country's business minister.

"It's unsatisfactory that a range of banks in clear violation of the law apparently have risked participating in money laundering," business minister Brian Mikkelsen said in a statement.

"That's why I see a need for initiatives with a focus on increased management responsibility".

