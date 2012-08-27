COPENHAGEN The Danish government's more upbeat prognosis of 2013 economic growth was met with scepticism on Monday as economists said the European debt crisis and weak private consumption would continue to hamper the country's recovery from economic recession.

The government raised its 2013 GDP forecast to 1.7 percent, from an estimate in May of 1.5 percent, Reuters reported on Sunday ahead of Monday's official release, on the back of a plan to bring forward public investments and in spite of tough global economic conditions.

It also said its budget deficit next year would be slightly bigger than previously estimated although it would still fall below the European Union's official limit of 3 percent of GDP.

"I still believe that if growth should be that high in Denmark you are going to need some sort of miracle," said Handelsbanken Chief Economist Jes Asmussen.

Handelsbanken forecasts zero to 0.25 percent GDP growth next year, he said.

"You have the external environment, plus deleveraging in Danish households is probably not done," Asmussen said. "Furthermore the uncertain environment will probably lead to a subdued business investment environment."

The government trimmed its growth forecast for this year to 0.9 percent from 1.1 percent.

Denmark is recovering slowly from its deepest economic crisis since World War Two, but remains the weakest-performing economy in the Nordic region, held back by sluggish private consumption after a property bubble burst.

Despite the weak economy, the country has a record current account surplus this year and the Danish crown has been in demand from wary investors seeking safer havens in non-euro assets, including Danish government and mortgage bonds.

Finance Minister Bjarne Corydon said on Monday that confidence in Denmark's fiscal policy would help keep interest rates low.

"I am satisfied that we can look forward to Denmark complying with the EU public sector deficit being brought below the ceiling of 3 percent of GDP in 2013 latest," Corydon said in a statement.

"The confidence in the fiscal policy allows us to maintain low interest rates," he said.

The central bank, which keeps the crown steady within a narrow band against the euro, has used interest rate cuts and intervened in the currency markets to keep the crown down.

Last month, the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter point, putting one of its secondary rates below zero for the first time, to match a similar move by the European Central Bank and to curb strength in the Danish currency.

Corydon acknowledged, however, that financial turmoil in the global economy would weigh on growth in Denmark.

Second-quarter GDP figures are due on Wednesday and economists said they are likely to show the government's economic outlook is too bullish. A Reuters poll forecasts the economy shrank 0.2 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter.

"The (new, 2013) growth figures are very very optimistic and I have a hard time seeing how the targets can be reached unless the European debt crisis improves significantly," Danske Bank Chief Economist Steen Bocian said.

"The GDP figures later this week could show that the foundation on which the government's growth figures are based is out of date," Bocian said.

The government raised its forecast for next year's budget deficit to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from 1.7 percent previously, and increased its forecast for this year's deficit to 4.0 percent of GDP, from 3.8 percent as projected in May.

The budget projection, published on Monday but obtained by Reuters on Sunday evening, saw the deficit falling to 36.5 billion crowns ($6.13 billion) in 2013 from an estimated 73.4 billion this year, exceeding earlier forecasts for a deficit of 32.6 billion in 2013 and a 70.4 billion deficit this year.

Some economists had recently seen a chance that Denmark could swing into surplus in 2013 after deficits in 2009-12, but Corydon said on Friday that a surplus next year was probably out of reach.

Denmark plunged from healthy surpluses into a deficit in 2009 as the financial crisis began to take its toll, and it has recorded budget shortfalls every year since then.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Mia Shanley; Editing by Susan Fenton)