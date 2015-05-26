COPENHAGEN The Danish government raised its economic growth forecast for 2015 on Thursday and said it saw a lower budget deficit than previously expected, according to a report seen by Reuters.

In the report, due to be published later on Tuesday, the government predicted growth of 1.7 percent this year, compared to a forecast given in December of 1.4 percent.

It said it sees a budget deficit of 1.3 percent of GDP, compared with a previous forecast of 2.5 percent.

Many political pundits expect Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt to call this week for a general election [ID:nL5N0YH1XS].

