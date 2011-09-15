COPENHAGEN A quirk of the general election held on Thursday in Denmark was that a razor-thin result could hang on voters casting ballots in the far North Atlantic.

Four of the 179 members of the parliament in Copenhagen represent the dependencies of the Faroe Islands and Greenland, which have a combined population of around 100,000.

Opinion polls, which do not cover the dependencies, suggested that a centre-left "Red bloc" was likely to defeat incumbent Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen's centre-right "Blue bloc."

But the gap narrowed ahead of the vote, and in the event of a very close race, the outcome may have to wait until late for the ballots of native Inuits in Greenland, whose capital Nuuk is nearer to New York than Copenhagen.

Unofficial estimates indicated that three of the North Atlantic seats would go Red and one Blue.