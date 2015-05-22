COPENHAGEN Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt will "probably" call a general election next week although a final decision is yet to be taken, sources close to her told Reuters on Friday.

An election must be called by Sept. 14 and commentators have said next week would be the last day she could call for an election if it were to take place before the summer.

Thorning-Schmidt's Social Democrats party is behind the main opposition Liberals in the polls but her personal ratings and that of her party have risen in past weeks as the government launched a slew of growth initiatives and made sharp comments on immigration.

"Helle Thorning-Schmidt will probably call the general election next week although the final decision has not been taken yet," said one source close to the prime minister.

Another source close to the prime minister said the same.

A vote is typically held three weeks after the election is called, which would make a June 16 election day. Under the rules of the constitution, the first session of the new parliament would be held on June 30.

In Denmark, it is the prime minister alone who decides when the next election can be held, although there is a time limit. Highly placed sources in opposition parties have said a June 16 vote would be unconventional.

