OSLO Danish opposition leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen offered on Friday to try to form a centre-right government after voters ditched the ruling centre-left in an election that also gave huge gains to a eurosceptic, anti-immigrant right-wing party.

Rasmussen, a former prime minister who as head of the Liberal Party is best placed to form a coalition after Thursday's election, told supporters Danes could create strong results by working together.

"What I offer today is to put myself at the head of a government who facilitates that cooperation," he said.

