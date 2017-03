COPENHAGEN Denmark's opposition parties led by Lars Lokke Rasmussen have won Thursday's parliamentary election, state broadcaster DR said after all votes on the mainland were counted.

DR said the opposition, which includes Rasmussen's Liberals and the right-wing Danish People's Party, won 90 seats in parliament while centre-left parties behind Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt won 85 seats.

Votes in former colonies Greenland and the Faroes Islands, which together contribute four parliamentarians, are still being counted.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Alister Doyle)