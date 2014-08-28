COPENHAGEN Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt ruled herself out for the position of the European Union council president, saying she was happy staying in her current job.

"I am not coming out as the candidate for the position of President of the EU Council," she told an EU affairs meeting in parliament. "I am very happy being the prime minister of Denmark."

Thorning-Schmidt had been thought to be a leading contender for the post a month ago, but may have slipped from the favourite spot as politicians try to come to an agreement over top EU jobs. Thorning-Schmidt had said before she did not consider herself a candidate for the post.

(Reporting by Erik Matzen; writing by Sabina Zawadzki)