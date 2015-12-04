Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen delivers a speech for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

COPENHAGEN Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called on the European Union to find a new balance between what should be decided in Brussels and what member states can decide on their own after Danes voted against adopting more EU laws.

Together with Britain and Ireland, Danes have long enjoyed several exemptions from EU legislation dating from the 1990s when the modern foundation of the 28-member bloc was laid.

Now, like Britain, the Danish leader is questioning the balance of responsibilities between the EU and its member states.

"The EU should be strong where the EU can make a difference and be leaner in areas where members can do more as independent countries," Rasmussen told reporters in the parliament.

His government had told Danes certain EU laws were needed to keep the country within the cross-border police agency, Europol. But instead of seeking approval for the 22 EU acts slated for adoption, Danes were instead asked to entrust to parliament the power to decide on such opt-ins.

This was soundly rejected by voters with the "No" camp winning 53.1 percent against 46.9 percent "yes" - votes.

The defeat was a blow for Denmark's mainstream parties who campaigned for a "yes" and a big victory for the anti-EU, anti-immigration Danish People's Party.

"The Danish People's Party is striving to change the Danish EU policy and we should now get decisive influence," the party's spokesman on foreign affairs Soren Espersen said.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, who opposes further transfers of sovereignty to the EU, has said voters are unhappy with the goal of closer union and is seeking to renegotiate Britain's relationship with the bloc ahead of a referendum on membership.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday that discussions at an EU summit this month should pave the way for a deal with Britain in February.

Danish People's Party spokesman Espersen said Denmark, which like Britain is not a member of the euro zone though it has pegged its currency to the euro, should have the same concessions as Britain could achieve.

Derek Beach, associate professor at Aarhus University, said the Danish vote had closely mirrored underlying sentiment among Danes towards the bloc.

"They think that the EU is too involved, they are worried about giving up sovereignty and some nationalists are afraid of the common refugee and migration policy," Beach said.

Having been shot down in the vote, the Danish government is likely try to effort a parallel agreement allowing it to remain part of Europol, but Beach said European Council lawyers believed this was not legally possible.

"But they are lawyers. And lawyers would like a clean deal. But this is politics and if there is a political will there will be a way," he said.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, additional reporting Alexandre Tange and Erik Matzen)