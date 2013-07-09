COPENHAGEN Denmark's financial watchdog called for nationally flexible banking regulation in the Nordic region, arguing that one-size-fits-all rules on capital strength would not necessarily safeguard their divergent economies.

"You have a booming housing market in Norway and a very weak housing market in Denmark. Why should there not be some leeway for doing different things?", Ulrik Nodgaard, the Danish regulator's director general, said in an interview.

The world's main bank regulator, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, said global regulation would be simpler and more efficient if national discretion was pared back.

Authorities in Sweden, Denmark and Norway want a common approach to bank regulation but have also made the case for keeping some leeway to adapt the rules to suit their financial systems.

"I think it makes a lot of sense to have common definitions, but I also think it makes sense to have some national discretion," said Nodgaard, who was appointed late in 2008 at the height of Denmark's housing crisis.

Nordic regulators are viewed as some of Europe's toughest, having forced lenders to boost buffers and scale back risk faster than rivals, but some banks in the region have come under criticism for their use of low risk weights.

Assigning a lower risk weight to loans means banks have a lower number for 'risk weighted assets'. Since capital ratios are calculated as capital divided by risk weighted assets, lower risk weights lead to better capital ratios - the benchmark number for their financial health.

In a recent crackdown Sweden's regulator introduced a 15 percent floor on mortgage default risk. Norway is considering a 35 percent floor. A recent paper from the Basel Committee also made a case for increased use of floors to stop major deviations in risk weights.

Nodgaard said Denmark currently had no intention of introducing a floor for mortgages.

"Trying to be tough on that segment is probably not where we want to be right now," he said. "The right period to address that is in an upturn."

Denmark has been a particular trouble spot in the region due to a burst property bubble and a troubled agriculture sector.

HEAT ON DANSKE

The Danish regulator told Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), Denmark's biggest financial institution, to raise risk weights on its corporate loan book to 46 percent from 36 percent, leaving it unlikely to be able to pay a dividend this year.

Sweden's Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST), which is expected to pay handsome dividends this year, uses a 30 percent risk weight on its corporate loan book.

Nodgaard said he was confident the FSA, which approved Danske's models in 2008, had the legal right to force it to raise its risk weights.

"If you find something that doesn't look proper, you should have the ability to go in and insist on changes," he said.

He said he was in contact with Swedish and Norwegian authorities but that retaining an element of national discretion was essential.

"We have done a lot of regulation here that addresses specifically the Danish experience and I think it's very important to keep that tool available," he said.