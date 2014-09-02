COPENHAGEN Denmark's new economy minister, Morten Ostergaard, said he was confident of keeping to EU budget rules but avoided specifying policies to boost growth before an election which polls show his government would lose.

Ostergaard, previously the tax minister, was formally appointed on Tuesday after his predecessor, Margrethe Vestager, was chosen to go to the European Commission.

One of Vestager's last actions as minister was to issue economic growth forecasts which analysts called far too optimistic when just a few days later gross domestic product (GDP) data showed the economy had shrunk in the second quarter.

Cutting GDP forecasts would push next year's budget deficit above the EU's 3 percent of GDP ceiling - unless the government lowers spending just as the general election approaches.

"I am convinced that the government will be able to keep the budget deficit at a maximum of 3 percent of GDP and if Denmark fails to do that, I know of a commissioner in the new (EU) Commission who will be after me," Ostergaard told Reuters.

It was unclear whether he was referring to Vestager, whose post at the EU Commission is as yet undecided, and if so whether he was reflecting Danish hopes for her future at the Commission.

Budget deficits are overseen by the powerful Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner.

Ostergaard would not be drawn in to comment on whether he would revise downwards government forecasts of 1.4 percent growth this year and 2.0 percent next year after Friday's GDP data.

"My first task is to complete a reasonable national budget (for 2015) and I know I need to find a majority for that," he told Reuters after a jovial handover ceremony with Vestager and following a trip to the Amalienborg palace for royal consent.

UNLIKELY FORECASTS

Ostergaard has also taken over Vestager's leadership of the Social Liberal Party, a junior coalition partner in the minority government but one that has driven much of the economic reform of recent years.

Ostergaard is not expected to change the government's course but he will be pressured to meet the growth target and avoid cutting spending before the election, which must take place by Sept. 15 next year.

The latest polls show the party of Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt with 21.1 percent support compared to the 22.9 percent support for the main opposition party, the Liberals.

Danish parties tend to ally themselves to one of two blocs, and the one with the Social Liberals and the Social Democrats is trailing the bloc with the opposition Liberals by 8.5 percent.

"With the GDP growth we have seen in the first half this year, it is rather unlikely that the government can keep the public deficit for 2015 at 3 percent of GDP if they keep their proposal for next year's budget," said Sydbank's top economist, Peter Bojsen Jakobsen.

He said Ostergaard's first task should be to order a revision of the government's forecasts.

Ostergaard's comments made to journalists after the handover focussed on job creation, although were light on details.

"It was not Vestager's policy that we have seen in recent years, but the party's and it is a policy which we think has been good for Denmark. Now we need to follow the track and create more jobs," he said.

Social Democrat lawmaker Benny Engelbrecht will replace Ostergaard as tax minister, the government statement said.

(Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Andrew Heavens/Ruth Pitchford)