COPENHAGEN Denmark's Liberal Party said on Monday it will enter coalition talks with the Liberal Alliance and Conservative parties, potentially lowering the possibility of a snap election.

The three parties will begin negotiations on Tuesday to agree on a new government platform, Liberal Party leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen told national broadcaster TV2. His governing Liberal Party holds just 34 of 179 seats in parliament.

Tax cuts have been a major hurdle in his government's goal of pushing through a broad 10-year reform plan put forward in August to boost sluggish growth, however Liberal Alliance said it would drop a previous demand to cut the top rate of income tax by 5 percentage points.

On Friday, the government reached an agreement on the 2017 budget and now has until the end of the year to gather support for its plan.

