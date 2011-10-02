Helle Thorning-Schmidt, leader of the Social Democrat party, arrives at the Danish parliament at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix

COPENHAGEN Denmark's Prime Minister-elect Helle Thorning-Schmidt said on Sunday she had agreed with political allies to form a three-party coalition government to steer the nation out of an economic crisis.

Thorning-Schmidt, leader of the Social Democrats whose "Red bloc" won an election two weeks ago, said she had completed a policy programme for the new centre-left alliance.

"It is a government programme that will bring Denmark out on the other side of the (economic) crisis," she said on TV2 News as she arrived at parliament house, Christiansborg, to brief her parliamentary group.

"With this programme we can modernise Denmark," she said before paying a brief visit to the royal palace to inform Queen Margrethe that she was ready to form a government.

Thorning-Schmidt, 45, who will be Denmark's first female prime minister, aims to kickstart economic growth with a 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.8 billion) stimulus package. She also plans to invest in education and infrastructure to create more jobs.

She has promised not to make life more expensive for one of the world's most heavily taxed people, but asked Danes during the election campaign to work 12 minutes more per day, an hour a week, to boost productivity.

She has said she will balance the budget by 2020.

After a decade of centre-right rule, the new coalition will consist of Thorning-Schmidt's Social Democrats, the Socialist People's Party and the Social Liberals.

The alliance unseated Liberal Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in the September 15 election.

Thorning-Schmidt said she would present the government's policy platform and new ministers on Monday.

Socialist People's Party leader Villy Sovndal would be appointed foreign minister and his fellow party member Ole Sohn, a former communist party chairman, would become economics and business minister, TV2 News said. The finance minister's job was expected to go to a Social Democrat.

Daily Jyllands-Posten said the new government would accept its predecessor's plan to phase out an early pension scheme, but would give an extra six months of unemployment benefits to those set to lose them under the previous government's policy.

It said the new government would ease immigration policy, making it easier to reunite families. TV2 News said the Integration Ministry, created in 2001, would be shut down.

The government will also adopt a more ambitious goal for cutting carbon dioxide emissions and boosting use of renewable energy, local media said.

The government will rely for parliamentary support on the far-left Red-Green Alliance party, which made strong gains in the election but was not included in the coalition.

With the Red-Green Alliance, the coalition government will have a majority of 92 seats in the 179-seat parliament.

The Social Democrats are expected to get 11 ministerial portfolios, the Socialist People's Party six and the Social Liberals six, Danish media reported.

It is a disparate alliance. The centrist Social Liberals and the leftist Red-Green Alliance disagreed during the campaign on many points of economic policy from pension reform to taxes.

Social Liberal leader Margrethe Vestager, tipped to be deputy prime minister, was said by local media to have won many concessions in the talks to form the coalition, including blocking a plan to introduce a "millionaire tax" on the rich.

Commentators say the new coalition could be prone to instability if it proves impossible to balance the interests of the Social Liberals and Red-Green Alliance.

Financial markets were unruffled by the Red bloc election victory over Rasmussen's Liberal-Conservative coalition, though some analysts have said the markets would punish Denmark later if spending got out of hand under the new administration.

(Editing by Rosalind Russell)