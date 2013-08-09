COPENHAGEN Denmark's Prime Minister will announce a government reshuffle on Friday, TV2 News said, in a bid to turn around a steady drop in opinion polls since the centre-left coalition government came to power two years ago.

TV2 News said the reshuffle would see Henrik Sass-Larsen appointed minister of business and growth, replacing Annette Vilhelmsen who will become minister of social affairs.

Current minister for European affairs Nicolai Wammen, will become defence minister, replacing Nick Haekkerup who will be minister of European Affairs and trade minister, merging those two offices.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)