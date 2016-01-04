Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen delivers a speech for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

COPENHAGEN Denmark imposed temporary border control to Germany as of 1100 GMT on Monday fearing an influx of migrants as Swedish controls came into place, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said at press meeting.

"The Swedish ID checks can increase the risk of a large number of illegal immigrants to accumulate in and around Copenhagen," said Rasmussen at a press meeting in Copenhagen.

Sweden imposed identity checks on travellers from Denmark on Monday for the first time in half a century, marking a U-turn in the country's open-border policy as it tries to stem a record influx of asylum seekers. [L8N14O17F]

The temporary border controls are set for 10 days but can be extended.

(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)