COPENHAGEN The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry worsened in December, the national statistics office said on Tuesday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator fell to minus 19 points from minus 15 points in November, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)