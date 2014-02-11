COPENHAGEN Danish outsourcing firm ISS is aiming to publish plans for a stock market listing next week, sources familiar with the matter said.

"(The) intention to float and main figures from (the) full-year report will be published on Tuesday," one source told Reuters.

The source confirmed Goldman Sachs and UBS will lead the IPO as global coordinators, while Nordea, Morgan Stanley and Barclays will act as bookrunners. Another source said Nordea had moved to a role as global coordinator.

ISS has more than 530,000 employees, making it one of the world's largest private employers.

The company had earlier said it will publish its full-year report on March 12, but the second source confirmed the main figures from the report will be released together with news about the float plans next week, assuming no major negative market activity in the meantime.

Previous plans to list ISS, in 2007 and 2011, were dropped because of shaky stock markets.

A spokesman from ISS would only say an IPO is an option for the company but no decision had been made. Goldman Sachs, which bought ISS in 2005 together with private equity company EQT, declined to comment. EQT was not immediately available for comments. ($1 = 0.6098 British pounds) ($1 = 5.4679 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)