COPENHAGEN A former Danish culture minister has garnered enough support to register his party, attracting followers by "crowd sourcing" ideas for policies before an election this year.

Uffe Elbaek's Alternativet (Alternative) has received more than 20,000 signatories, allowing it to register as a party, it said on its Facebook page, creating a new group that could draw votes away from more established left-wing parties.

Elbaek, the founder of several schools, resigned as minister in 2012 following accusations of nepotism after his ministry held events at his Academy for Untamed Creativity, a school that focuses on performing arts and at which his husband works.

Denmark's consensus political landscape will be tested at the election, which must be held by mid-September, as the populist, anti-immigration Danish People's Party could enter government for the first time.

Latest polls show the People's Party with about 21 percent, compared to 24 percent for the main opposition Liberals and 23 percent for the ruling Social Democrats.

Alternativet has yet to clearly set out its agenda, but its policies broadly promote openness and sustainability in cooperation with business.

