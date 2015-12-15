COPENHAGEN A 23-year-old man who travelled to Syria was charged in Denmark on Tuesday with joining a terrorist organisation, the country's first case of its kind, and parliament voted unanimously to increase penalties for such offences.

The unnamed man, who is from Copenhagen and has dual Danish and Turkish nationality, first went to civil war-wracked Syria in 2013, Denmark's attorney general said in a statement.

It said the man then attempted a second trip in March 2015, intending to provide funds to Islamic State militants, before being detained by police with 20,000 Danish crowns (1,945 pounds) on his person.

The man was charged with "being recruited to commit acts of terror" and intending to fund a group which "commits or intends to commit acts of terror". He faces a maximum of six and 10 years in jail respectively for these charges, and a minimum of four years.

At least 115 Danes are known to have travelled to join Islamic State in Syria and Iraq and the actual numbers could be much higher, the Danish intelligence service's (PET) latest threat assessment report said in March.

Half of those who journeyed to Middle Eastern conflict zones have come back and could pose a threat, the report said, echoing the problem other European Union nations say they face with radicalised Muslim citizens drawn to Islamist militancy.

Denmark has a mixed approach to returnees, with some undergoing de-radicalisation programmes and others being monitored.

If the man charged in Denmark is convicted, prosecutors will seek an order to strip him of his Danish citizenship and have him deported to Turkey.

The trial is expected to begin in the spring of next year and last around 10 days, Attorney General Lise-Lotte Nilas said.

"It's first case of this kind for being recruited to join IS in Syria ... We think we have the evidence that this man has let himself be recruited," Nilas told Reuters.

"As much of the evidence depends on information from far away, that always makes it difficult (to have the evidence to prosecute such cases)," Nilas said in explaining why there have not been previous such cases.

Also on Tuesday, Denmark's parliament passed a law to make it treason to join hostile armed forces abroad, punishable with life in jail. It also allows for a jail term of up to 16 years for those found guilty of inviting others to join such forces.

"There must be serious consequences for people living in the country, who turn their back on Denmark and go to fight under the extremists' flag or encourage others to do so," Justice Minister Soren Pind said in a statement after the vote.

Denmark's police force reduced its preparedness level by one notch to "significantly increased alert" from "high alert" on Tuesday. It raised the level following the November Islamist militant attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

(Additional reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Lisa Barrington/Mark Heinrich)