COPENHAGEN Denmark's tax authorities may have been tricked into paying almost a billion dollars in fake tax refunds to people outside the country, a state prosecutor said late on Tuesday.

The money was claimed as repayments for tax deducted from stock dividends, according to tax authorities. Foreigners living outside Denmark are exempt from the 27 percent tax and are entitled to a rebate.

"Our preliminary studies show that a large network ... abroad apparently has tried to get dividend tax paid back on the basis of fictitious shareholdings and falsified documentation," the head of tax authorities, Jesper Ronnow Simonsen, said in a statement.

The investigation covers 2,120 repayments from 2012 to 2015 that amounted to 6.2 billion Danish crowns ($954 million), the State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime said.

"The probability that they get the money back is very small," Torben Bagge, a tax expert with the law firm Tommy V. Christiansen, told the newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

Tax authorities and the state prosecutor did not disclose the names of any companies that may have been used by the criminals. Total dividend taxes of 13.2 billion crowns were collected in 2014 and the tax authorities expect 18.5 billion crowns will be due in 2015.

With a total tax burden amounting to 51.5 percent of gross domestic product, Danes carry the highest tax burden in the world, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

