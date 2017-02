FRANKFURT German auto parts supplier Bosch ROBG.UL said it sold its 5 percent stake in Japanese peer Denso (6902.T) for roughly 1.1 billion euros ($1.40 billion) to fund investments and strategic acquisitions.

Bosch said on Thursday that the roughly 46 million shares it held in the Japanese auto parts manufacturer since the mid-1950s were considered to be only a financial investment and that they were sold in recent days.

($1 = 0.7840 euros)

(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)