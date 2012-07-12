PARIS The Bollore group confirmed on Thursday that it has agreed to sell its 26.4 percent stake in British marketing group Aegis to Japan's Dentsu for 240 pence a share.

Bollore said it was selling 14.99 percent of Aegis to Dentsu on Thursday for about 535 million euros $655.35 million (423.27 million pounds) and that it would sell a further 5 percent within two months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Bollore added that it would then tender its remaining 6.4 percent to the offer.

"If all these transactions were completed, the Bollore Group would receive a total compensation of approximately 915 million euros, thus recording a capital gain of approximately 450 million euros," Bollore said in a statement.

