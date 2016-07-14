BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk/Files

OSLO Norwegian oil firm Det norske DETNOR.OL sees scope for further transactions after its planned merger with BP's (BP.L) Norwegian business, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

"There is definitely a very interesting market with both majors, but also independents and utility companies, that are currently in some sort of process trying to assess the strategy, particularly related to upstream," chief executive Karl Johnny Hersvik told Reuters.

When asked what kind of transaction the firm's financial situation allowed, Hersvik said: "We don't really see size as a limitation at this point."

BP and Det norske agreed in June to merge their Norwegian businesses in a $1.3 billion (984.03 million pounds) all-share deal.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)