Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Tuesday named Nadine Faruque, 53, as global head of compliance and member of the bank's executive committee of senior management.
Faruque joins from Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI), where she was general counsel and group compliance officer. She will report to Stephan Leithner, member of the management board who oversees compliance, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.
Faruque will assume her responsibilities starting Dec. 1, the bank said in a statement.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.