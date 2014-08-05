FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Tuesday named Nadine Faruque, 53, as global head of compliance and member of the bank's executive committee of senior management.

Faruque joins from Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI), where she was general counsel and group compliance officer. She will report to Stephan Leithner, member of the management board who oversees compliance, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Faruque will assume her responsibilities starting Dec. 1, the bank said in a statement.

