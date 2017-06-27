Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON Tesco will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is set to lose as much as $60 million (46.76 million pounds) over a trade linked to U.S. inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The trade used derivative products tied to U.S. inflation and Germany's largest bank is examining whether its traders breached risk limits on the deal, Bloomberg also reported.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Deutsche Bank settled a lawsuit for $170 million earlier this month that claimed that the bank had conspired with other banks to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate and related derivatives.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)
LONDON The travel industry risks going back to the "medieval age" if its demands are not met when Britain leaves the European Union, tour operator Thomas Cook's chief executive said on Wednesday.
LONDON If shifts in major banks' currency views are anything to go by, Tuesday's speech by European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi may mark an early end to the dollar's third big rally since the late 1970s.