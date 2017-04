FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Friday it is cooperating with authorities in Italy in an inquiry regarding the sale of Italian sovereign bonds in 2011.

"In 2011 we responded to a related inquiry made by (Italian market regulator) Consob, and we provided information and relevant documents at that time," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

A source had told Reuters earlier on Friday that Deutsche Bank is under investigation over the sale of 7 billion euros (6 billion pounds) worth of Italian state debt.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)