Logos of Deutsche Bank AG are seen in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FRANKFURT A German labour court on Wednesday said that Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and four traders the lender had fired had agreed to settle out of court their long-running dispute over unfair dismissal, according to an announcement on the court's web site.

The court had decided in favour of the traders in September, 2013, saying that the bank had allowed organizational lapses that created a working environment that could have led to the rigging of interest rates.

Deutsche later sought to reverse the ruling for the traders, who claimed wrongful dismissal after the bank accused them of violating company policy by inappropriately communicating with other traders over benchmark interbank lending rates.

A court decision had been expected in early November.

In response to the court statement, Deutsche Bank said it had followed the judge's recommendation to settle out of court.

"Today, together with the judge, the mediation proceedings between the parties were completed," the bank said in a statement.

