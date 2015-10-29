FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) expects litigation issues to be mainly resolved within next two years, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck at an investor conference on Thursday.

Germany's biggest bank has spent 11.2 billion euros ($12 billion) on litigation costs like fines an settlements since 2012 for scandals ranging from the rigging of interest rates to dodgy equities deals in Russia. That compares with 5.8 billion euros in combined net income it posted in the same period.

The lender has worked to build reserves legal challenges it knows about but could still be vulnerable to the unexpected, Chief Executive John Cryan told an investor conference.

"I don't want to give you the impression there is an enormous buffer," Cryan said.

As of the end of September, it had put aside 4.8 billion euros in litigation reserves.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)