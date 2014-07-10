Luxembourg's Finance Minister Luc Frieden talks to the media during a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Deutsche Bank logo is seen outside a building in Luxembourg, September 10, 2013. Picture taken September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Thursday that Luc Frieden, 50, would join Germany's biggest lender to advise management on strategic aspects related to international and European affairs.

In his new role of Vice President, Frieden will also work with the bank's Government & Regulatory Affairs department and other infrastructure functions and business units, Deutsche Bank said.

Frieden - a former minister of the Luxembourg government and chairman of the board of governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group - will assume his new role on Sept. 15 and will be based in London.

