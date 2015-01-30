Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
FRANKFURT German financial market watchdog Bafin said on Friday it was examining whether the country's largest lender, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), properly followed disclosure rules with its fourth quarter results published on Thursday.
"It is very routine procedure to examine whether they should have published an ad hoc," a Bafin spokeswoman said, referring to formal regulatory release protocol.
Bafin reviews hundreds such cases each year, a process which typically takes two to four weeks and can lead to a fine if the rules were violated.
German financial daily Handelsblatt on Friday also reported that Bafin was looking at the situation.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Editing by Edward Taylor)
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
WASHINGTON Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting showed.