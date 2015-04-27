FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said it aims to cut leverage in its investment banking business by up to 150 billion euros (107 billion pounds) in net terms, as Germany's largest lender overhauls its structure to boost profits.

"We aim for net deleveraging of (investment banking arm) CB&S of between 130 billion and 150 billion," Co-Chief Executive Officers Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain said in the text of remarks to a news conference.

Deutsche Bank expects charges of 800 million euros linked to this deleveraging, they added.

