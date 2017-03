FRANKFURT German trade union Verdi on Friday said that Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) management has chosen to split off its Postbank DPBGn.DE division via the stock market.

"The management board of Deutsche Bank chose the model where Postbank will be split off through a stock market flotation," Verdi said in a statement following an official Deutsche announcement about its new strategy.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)