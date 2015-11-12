LONDON Deutsche Bank has announced new management teams for its restructured investment banking businesses - Global Markets and Corporate and Investment Banking.
Here is a list of new management in each division.
Corporate and Investment Banking:
Jeff Urwin, Head of CIB
John Eydenberg, Vice Chair CIB Americas
Mark Fedorcik, Head of Debt Capital Markets
Mark Hantho, Head of Equity Capital Markets
James McMurdo, Head of CIB APAC
Marc Pandraud, Vice Chair CIB EMEA
Lisa Robins, Head of Global Transaction Banking (GTB) Asia Pacific (APAC) and Vice Chair CIB APAC
Satvinder Singh, Head of ICSS
Susan Skerritt, Head of GTB Americas
Michael Spiegel, Head of TFCMC
Paul Stefanick, Head of CIB Americas
Werner Steinmueller, Head of GTB
Alasdair Warren, Head of CIB EMEA
Rashid Zuberi, COO CIB
Global Markets:
Garth Ritchie, Head of Global Markets
Ram Nayak, Head of Debt Trading
Thomas Patrick, Head of Global Equities
Michael Ormaechea, Head of Global Markets, Asia Pacific
Zia Huque, Head of Global Markets, Americas
Tiina Lee, Head of Global Markets, UK
Dirk Schmitz, Head of Global Markets, Germany
Sam Wisnia, Head of Rates in Europe and the Americas, Head of FIC Structuring and Strategic Analytics
Ahmet Arinc, Head of FX and Emerging Markets Debt
John Pipilis, Co-Head of Global Credit Trading
Chetankumar Shah, Co Head of Global Credit Trading
Dixit Joshi, Head of ICG Debt
Lawrence Shaw, Chief Operating Officer
David Folkerts-Landau, Chief Economist and Global Head of Research
Mike Grimaldi, Head of Technology
Chip Goodrich, Legal
Steve Morris, CFO, Global Markets
Steven Ward, Global HR Business Partner for Global Markets & Regional Head of HR for UK
Peter Yearley, Head of Risk, Global Markets
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman)