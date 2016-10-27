FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) liquidity position and prime brokerage deposits have stabilised since the first week of October following the threat of a multi-billion dollar fine from U.S. regulators, finance chief Marcus Schenck said on Thursday.

Germany's biggest bank has been in turmoil since mid-September when it said U.S. authorities were demanding up to $14 billion to settle claims that it missold U.S. mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis.

The German lender had 200 billion euros (179 billion pounds) of liquidity reserves as of the end of September, down from 223 billion euros at the end of June.

"The last 2 weeks in September, post the unfortunate leak from the DOJ (Department of Justice), caused a lot of speculation, which took its toll," Schenck said on an analyst call.

"That continued for a week in October, but the situation has stabilised... Prime Broking has certainly suffered. Developments largely followed the same as liquidity reserves... but has since stabilised."

A number of hedge funds that clear derivatives trades with Deutsche had withdrawn some excess cash and adjusted positions, according to news reports at the end of September, a sign that counterparties were wary of doing business with it.

